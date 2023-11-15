HAnnelore Kramm shared a lot with other prominent wives: for many she was just “the wife of”. But unlike others, she never seems to have suffered from it. She was far too attached to her husband Heino, who was hard to imagine without her, not only on the front pages. Anyone who met Heino usually also met Hannelore – and that was always an experience, not just in the Kurhaus in Bad Münstereifel, where the couple lived for a long time.

When we met the blondest of all singers for an interview a few years ago, he was initially almost taciturn for his standards. Only when Hannelore came along after a while, with a pink hat, Austrian insults and casual grandeur, an Austro-Hungarian enclave in the staid Rhenish Vulkaneifel, did he suddenly loosen up. In the basket of her walker, which she was already using back then, she had brought with her half a merchandising store for the journalists: Heino baking books, autograph cards, gummy bears in the shape of Heino from Haribo – Hans Riegel was also close to the singer. But who isn’t?

Hannelore was Heino’s confidante, manager, partner in crime – he often looked at her during the conversation and then she finished the sentence for him. Especially when the journalists’ questions became more sensitive, such as why Heino had no problem recording all three verses of the German national anthem at the end of the 1970s, at the suggestion of the then Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg, Filbinger. “He didn’t do anything wrong,” Hannelore said with verve. “Exactly, Hannelore,” he added afterwards.









After a while, Heino not only became more relaxed, but also became hungry – but his wife was able to reliably help him there too. “Do you still have meatballs in the fridge, Hannelore?” he asked in a Rhenish singsong. “Yes, yes, Heino,” she reassured him. Whereupon he tenderly pinched her cheek. Heino and Hannelore, a couple like a time capsule from the old Federal Republic that had somehow been saved into modern times. Meatballs in the fridge. And only pots outside.







Hannelore Kramm, born in Linz in 1942 as the daughter of a postal worker, met the singer in 1972 at a Miss Austria pageant in Kitzbühel. They were both still married at the time, he to his second wife Lilo, she to the nobleman Alfred “Alfi” von Auersperg. “Heino loves Princess,” the newspapers wrote about the couple, who finally married in 1979 – it was the beginning of a symbiotic relationship with the tabloids. If Gerhard Schröder ruled with “Bild”, then the Kramms lived from it and often made their private life public without any inhibitions. It wasn’t the journalists who contacted Hannelore, it was often the other way around because she and Heino wanted to get something out there again and were raising their profiles in the relevant editorial departments. Hannelore in particular knew what the tabloid expected from her Heino, who she once said she had “dressed sensibly” after her wedding because he had only ever worn a sweater vest or leather jacket before. She was even better at public economics than her husband.

When Hannelore, who was once a singer and actress herself and later sometimes performed with her husband, suffered a serious heart attack in 2004, Heino withdrew from the stage because his wife’s illness hit him so hard. It was “horrible,” said Hannelore in Bad Münstereifel over a piece of Heino’s hazelnut cake – another trace element of the old Federal Republic of Germany. “He moved from one ass cheek to the other and didn’t know what to do with himself except play chess. I was happy when he continued again.” “Yes, Hannelore, I know,” added Heino. Together with Hannelore, he showed a level of self-irony that no one would have expected of him. And a loving pride in a woman who dedicated her life to the Heino brand. When asked what influence she had on her husband’s career in Bad Münstereifel, Hannelore replied: “All influence, all of it.” Her husband only protested hesitantly.

Of course, Heino once told the “Bild” newspaper that he couldn’t imagine life without his Hannelore. Now he has lost his alter ego. Hannelore Kramm died last week at the age of 81.