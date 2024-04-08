Heinola | Police suspect: Teenagers assaulted the bus driver with an energy drink can

According to the police, the young people attacked the bus driver after he had asked the young people to get off the bus.

Two a young man was assaulted by a bus driver in Heinola on Sunday evening, Häme police suspect.

The incident took place on a local bus in Sinilähte district, says the crime police constable Timo Korhonen. The driver reported the incident to the police around half past ten in the evening.

According to the police, the situation started when the young people pressed the stop button at several stops without getting off the bus. The driver asked the young people to leave, as he felt their behavior was mischievous.

After this, one of the young people attacked the driver. When the driver got out of his seat, another youth also took part in the assault, the police suspect.

According to the police's current information, the assault took place with an energy drink can. On Monday morning, Korhosen had no information about whether the can was empty or full. According to the police, the driver's injuries did not require immediate treatment. He has been advised to have a medical examination.

I suspected after the beating, the young people left the bus. The police patrol caught up with the second, 17-year-old, in the vicinity and brought him to the police station.

Another young person was missing, but his identity is known to the police. Korhonen does not comment on the age of the second young suspect.