Heinola | A fire broke out on the balcony for an unknown reason

from Heinola a fire broke out on the balcony of the apartment early Saturday morning.

When the fire broke out, there was one person in the apartment who started the initial extinguishing of the fire, says the fire marshal on duty in Päijät-Häme Petteri Haverinen.

According to Haverines, the fire was put out and the resident received help from the first aid.

The situation did not cause any danger to the other residents of the house. The cause of the fire is unknown, says Haverinen.