Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/29/2024 – 7:08

Dutch brewery Heineken reported a net loss of €95 million in the first half of 2024, compared with a profit of €1.16 billion in the same period last year, according to a report released on Monday, 29. The result disappointed analysts’ forecast of a profit of €985 million, according to a consensus provided by the company itself.

Heineken’s poor performance was attributed to a 1.05 billion euro writedown mainly related to the writedown of its 40% stake in Chinese brewer CR Beer.

Heineken’s adjusted net profit – one of the company’s preferred metrics – rose to 1.2 billion euros in the first half of 2024, up from 1.15 billion euros a year earlier and in line with market expectations.

Organic net revenue grew 5.9% year-on-year to €17.81 billion, beating the consensus of €15.19 billion.

Consolidated beer volumes, including Heineken and more than 300 other brands such as Amstel, Red Stripe, Sol and Desperados, grew organically by 2.1%, lower than the forecast growth of 3.2%. For the Heineken brand alone, volumes increased by 9.2%.