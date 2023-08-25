Heineken sold assets in Russia to the Arnest group for 1 euro

The Dutch brewing company Heineken has completed a deal to sell assets in Russia. Thus, the concern completely left the Russian market. About it said in a press release on the company’s website.

Heineken sold the business to the Russian group Arnest, which produces aerosol products, including air fresheners and varnishes, as well as metal cans. The new owner will receive seven breweries in Russia. The enterprises employ 1800 employees.

The deal amounted to 1 euro for 100 percent of the company’s shares. Heineken’s exit from Russia would result in an expected total cumulative loss of €300 million. The company emphasized that the options for returning to the country are excluded.