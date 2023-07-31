More than a year after Heineken decided to leave Russia, the sale of that branch has still not been completed. In April, the brewer announced that a buyer had been found for the Russian activities, but the group is still awaiting approval from the Russian authorities. “The timing of our departure is not in our hands,” Heineken said on Monday at the presentation of the half-year figures.

When Heineken announced the intention, “we knew it would be difficult,” said CEO Dolf van den Brink in an explanation. According to him, leaving a country is often presented too simply. “People say: just hand in the key and leave. But that is impossible. In our legal and economic system, you can only transfer a company if someone else accepts ownership.”

A prospective buyer has been there since this spring. This is a party that has guaranteed to keep the jobs in the division – an important condition for Heineken. But now the transaction still has to go through “all kinds of bureaucratic steps”, according to Van den Brink. “Whether that lasts long or short – I can say very little sensible about it now.”

When asked about the progress of the approval process, the CEO does not want to say much. “That can affect your chances of approval,” he explains. Moreover, Heineken is also shocked by what happened two weeks ago at dairy company Danone and fellow brewer Carlsberg: they were also looking for a buyer for their Russian branch, when the Kremlin intervened and placed the business units under state control.

“The fact that entire companies are now being nationalized makes the situation even more dire than we already thought,” says Van den Brink. Heineken, meanwhile, is trying to remain rational and do what is possible: structure the transaction on the basis of Russian requirements and “push it over the finish line”, he says. “It is incredibly frustrating and we would like nothing more than for it to be over tomorrow.”

Half-year figures

Heineken had an "extremely challenging" first half of the year. The brewer has seen its costs rise rapidly in recent years, and was therefore forced to raise prices considerably. On average, Heineken products were nearly 12 percent more expensive in the past six months than one year previously. Due to these price increases, the company saw a lot of customers drop out. In the first six months of this year, the company sold 5.6 percent less beer from tap, bottle and can. Turnover increased by 6 percent to 17.4 billion euros due to the price increases, but operating profit fell sharply. The result before tax and one-off windfalls or setbacks fell by almost 9 percent to 1.9 billion euros.

Completely fenced

Earlier this year, Heineken was criticized for its Russian activities after Follow the Money reported that the brewer still invested in the countrydespite promising not to. The research platform cited internal documents stating that the company had launched 61 new products in Russia in a year. Heineken immediately dismissed that story as “incorrect”.

According to the top man, the Russian branch is “completely fenced”, he says now. “There are no royalties coming out, no dividends, no cash flow, nothing.” In February, Van den Brink said that the investments were made with money from the Russian division itself, not with capital that came from the group. They were intended to keep the industry “going” as the Russian government threatened to nationalize companies that neglected their assets in the country.

The departure from Russia is “our priority number one, two and three,” said the CEO. He emphasizes that Heineken does not earn anything from the sale. Heineken wrote off 113 million euros on the part last quarter, after 88 million euros in December. In total, the brewer expects to have to write off “at least 300 million”, says Van den Brink.

With the Heineken brand, the brewer has not been present in Russia for more than a year, but with other international brands, such as Amstel, it is still there. Whether Heineken will also withdraw those brands when the sale is complete, Van den Brink does not want to say. “That affects the economic viability of the deal. When the transaction is completed, we are completely transparent about this. But our interest is: the less, the better.”