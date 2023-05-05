SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Heineken Group announced on Thursday investments of 1.5 billion reais in the breweries of Igarassu (PE) and Alagoinhas (BA) to expand production capacity in the region.

According to the company, with the contribution, the Igarassu factory will triple the production capacity of the Amstel and Devassa brands, in addition to increasing the operation of returnable packaging lines by 45%.

In the case of the Alagoinhas unit, the additional resources will be used to increase by 60% the production of the Heineken brand, which has Brazil as the largest consumer country in the world, according to the company.

The brewery said it will direct part of the investment to the implementation of technologies that will make the Pernambuco unit a reference in water efficiency, reducing by 30% the consumption of water used in production in up to three years.

The Igarassu plant, in turn, will operate with 100% renewable energy sources, such as biogas and biomass, also allowing for a 25% reduction in thermal energy consumption, according to the statement.

Last year, Heineken invested 1.8 billion reais in the construction of a new brewery in Passos (MG) and 320 million reais in the Jacareí and Araraquara (SP) units. In 2020, the group invested BRL 865 million in expanding the Ponta Grossa (PR) unit.

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier)