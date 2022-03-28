updateThe Dutch beer brand Heineken is completely withdrawing from Russia because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The company announced at the beginning of this month that it would stop producing and selling Heineken beer in Russia. The brand also announced that it would stop new investments and exports to Russia.
Heineken also produces many local beer brands in Russia. The company previously indicated that it would consider doing so with all Russian activities. Today, Heineken announced its complete withdrawal from Russia. “We have concluded that Heineken’s ownership of the company in Russia is no longer tenable in the current circumstances,” the beer producer said in a statement.
“That’s why we decided to leave Russia.” Heineken says it is aiming for an ‘orderly transfer’ to a new owner. “In all circumstances, we guarantee that the salaries of the 1800 employees will be paid until the end of 2022.” The brand also says it will not make any profit from the transfer and indicates that it will probably have to do a depreciation of approximately 400 million euros because of the decision.
