For over two decades, Formula 1 has traditionally opened its season – with rare exceptions – in the evocative setting of the circuit Albert Park in Melbourne, in Australia. Since 2002, thanks to the pandemic, this routine has changed. In fact, the Down Under track has not hosted a GP since 2019 and has experienced two painful consecutive cancellations in the last two seasons. This year, however, the race should finally make its return to the championship program, although no longer in the opening round, now ‘reserved’ for Bahrain, but as the third race of the year. In fact, barring further changes in the calendar, the event should take place over the weekend of 8-9-10 April.

Further clue as to the fact that Australia should be able to compete regularly this year is given by the announcement, made by the race organizers, of the new title sponsor of the GP. Since 2013, the event had Rolex as its main partner. From this year, however, the Dutch will dominate the posters Heineken, already global partner of the Circus since 2016. The well-known brand already gives its name to several championship events, such as those in Holland, Mexico and Brazil. Andrew Westacott, Chief Executive of the Australian race, said he was “thrilled that Heineken is the GP’s Title Partner. Heineken is synonymous with F1 and this collaboration will create some exciting opportunities at this year’s event. For fans it will be an opportunity to get close to the best drivers in the world, celebrities and the most important brands. Heineken is the most important beer brand in the world and is the perfect choice “he concluded.