Tuesday, December 12, 2023
December 12, 2023
Heinävesi | An old man heated an electric sauna with wood: the wood stacked on top of the stove caught fire

The North Karelia rescue service received information about the fire after five in the morning.

With hay water A fire broke out in North Karelia early on Tuesday morning when an elderly person in home care mistakenly heated his apartment with wood from an electric stove and set the wood stacked on top of the stove on fire.

The rescue service of North Karelia received information about the fire on Vesakkotie at a quarter past five in the morning. The fire was extinguished by the housekeeper using fire extinguishers, according to the rescue service.

The fire department's unit checked the apartment with a thermal camera and stayed on the scene to make sure that the fire had not spread to the structures.

First aid checked both the elderly person and his home care worker.

