Labor Minister Heil receives criticism from the Jusos. His initiative for citizens' money is met with outrage among the SPD youth.

Berlin – The Jusos, youth organization of the SPDare horrified by the labor minister's citizens' benefit plans Hubertus Heil. The party member wants to tighten the sanctions on citizens' money. Among other things, one is being discussed temporary withdrawal of financial supportexcept for housing and heating, if job offers are rejected.

Juso criticism of Heil's draft: inhumane and threatening to existence

“In a constitutional state, it is not justifiable to let people starve as a sanction,” explained Juso boss Philipp Türmer Daily Mirror. “The proposal to eliminate all services other than rent is neither compatible with human dignity nor with the basic idea of ​​citizens’ money.”

The reform therefore contradicts exactly what was actually intended to be achieved by abandoning Hartz IV. According to Türmer, the idea was not to let people fear the loss of “their livelihoods”: “This constant threat hanging over their heads must not return to the lives of those receiving community benefit.”

Hartz through the back door? Lindner praises Heil's citizens' money plans

In 2019, the Jusos made a significant call for breaking away from Hartz IV and introducing citizens' money instead. Instead of measures and sanctions, they demanded in their Decision on Hartz IV social participation and further training opportunities.

Heil's draft was most recently in the departmental vote. A result was not yet known on Friday afternoon (December 29th). Heil argued with performance equity in comparison to working non-recipients. Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) has already expressed his approval and praised the draft as a contribution to the savings efforts in the federal budget. (LisMa)