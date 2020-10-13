The new coronavirus infections in Heilbronn have reached a critical level. The corona warning level can come into effect at any time. The city is already planning measures.

The number of New coronavirus infections in Baden-Württemberg* is currently rising again. Some cities and districts have already had to declare the corona warning level. The critical value of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants was exceeded in all affected regions. The city of Heilbronn is currently 45 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants (as of October 12) only barely below the critical mark. In other words: The corona warning level can come into effect at any time.

The The city of Heilbronn is therefore planning stricter measures in the fight against the coronavirus. The new corona rules will be laid down in a general decree if the 7 day incidence 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants reached. Then the measures already decided are legally binding. Among other things, private celebrations are to be restricted and the mask requirement tightened.