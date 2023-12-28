WIf he categorically rejects all offers from his job center, he will have to prepare for harsh financial consequences in the future. Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) plans to completely cancel the benefit for such recipients of citizen's money – this means that the sanction is likely to be much more noticeable than was generally expected after the traffic light coalition's decision in mid-December.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) had agreed to “tighten” the sanctions in citizens’ money for total refusers. They also took aim at the citizens' money bonus, which was intended to reward the willingness to undertake further training.

According to Heil's plan, citizens' benefit recipients who consistently refuse to work should be denied the standard benefit for two months. This means you would miss out on 563 euros twice next year. The state then only pays the housing costs so that those affected do not end up on the streets. On Thursday, the Labor Minister initiated the so-called departmental vote, with which the government is preparing a cabinet decision. The new regulations are to be incorporated into the second budget financing law, which is being developed by the Federal Ministry of Finance.

Benefit cuts are tricky

Specifically, the draft bill, which is available to the FAZ, states: The entitlement to benefits in the amount of the standard requirement no longer applies “if those who are fit for work and entitled to benefits willingly refuse to take up reasonable work”. In addition, in this case there must be an “actual and immediate” possibility of taking up work.







It is then determined that the reduction must be repealed “if the possibility of taking up work no longer exists, but at the latest at the end of a period of two months”. In addition, with the change in the Social Security Code, the citizen's money bonus is to be abolished as agreed, but not the further training allowance and the further training bonus.

The “Bild” newspaper was the first to report on Heil’s plan. Accordingly, the sanction should be approved by the government by January 2, 2024 so that it can take effect as quickly as possible in the new year. “It cannot be that a small minority brings the entire system into disrepute,” the labor minister told the newspaper. The “overwhelming majority” of benefit recipients cooperate constructively. “But anyone who doesn’t go along and refuses all offers will have to face harsher consequences,” explained the SPD politician.

Such benefit cuts are tricky after the Federal Constitutional Court partially annulled legal sanctions against uncooperative Hartz IV recipients four years ago. Deductions of 60 percent or more are disproportionate and incompatible with the Basic Law. The Federal Ministry of Labor assumes that this ruling allows for the complete loss of benefits in certain cases. This opportunity should now be used.