Berlin – The group “Think outside the box 711” is observed by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution of Baden-Württemberg. Are the Corona critics right-wing extremists or infiltrated by neo-Nazis and Reich citizens? Disagree with this charge Lateral thinking followers vehemently. It is often said that concerned citizens are far from being Nazis. But the fact that right-wing lights cavort in their circles cannot be denied. Also the Protection of the Constitution of Bavaria has certain lateral thinking figures in mind.

Of course, not all lateral thinkers are right-wing extremists, which for some Corona protesters surely also unpleasant company cannot be denied. The sometimes crude corona conspiracy theories that can often be heard at the demos go in a completely different direction.

Lateral thinking demo in Berlin: speaker shows Hitler salute on stage and shouts “Heil syringe”

A lateral thinking speaker at the now suggested a clear and absolutely inappropriate direction Rally in Berlin a. On the Alexanderplatz he suddenly stopped in his speech Hitler salute at. The freelance journalist Julius Greiler recorded the derailment in the video.

“All good! That’s why I shout: Blessed be Pfizer / Biontech! Medicinal syringe! “, The lateral thinking speaker creaks sarcastically against the vaccination start. He also raises his right arm. A tasteless gesture that hardly needs discussing. “That’s really disgusting,” comment countless users on social media. A similarly inappropriate derailment only occurred recently when a certain Jana from Kassel compared herself to Sophie Scholl.

Under the title “Christmas without masks” had about 70 lateral thinking followers gathered, reported Focus-Online from Berlin. Were registered in advance 400 participants.

Corona rally in Berlin: 40 police officers watch illegal gestures – Berlin police explain themselves

40 policemen were on duty at the rally. However, they did not intervene when a taboo was broken on stage. But apparently he is not eating by the authorities. As the Reaction of the Berlin police points to the massive outcry on Twitter.

“And that the Berlin police did not intervene,” denounces a woman, “then something goes wrong with the police.” “Completely incomprehensible why the police stood around everywhere and did nothing,” complains another. The officials counter this soberly: “The state security of our LKA is aware of the video. The criminal liability is examined. “The speaker’s saying should hardly be punishable, but it is showing the Hitler salute is expressly prohibited in Germany (§86a StGB). Will the red nose identify him as a satirist?