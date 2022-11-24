BFederal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) has called on the members of the Bundestag to approve the planned citizens’ allowance this Friday. After the mediation committee agreed on a compromise, the social reform of the traffic light coalition was the focus of the debate on Heil’s labor and social budget on Thursday. AfD and Linke rejected the plans in the plenum.

Heil said: “Opportunities and protection – that is the motto of this federal government.” More important than leitmotifs, however, is the look at the reality of people’s lives. “And we’re improving that step by step with our labor market and social policy, and now we’re taking a big step with citizen income, and tomorrow you all have the chance to agree,” said the minister.

In the morning, Heil had also defended the agreement on Deutschlandfunk. It’s not a bad compromise, but a “really good solution,” said the SPD politician. The previous Hartz IV system will be history on January 1st. There will be less bureaucracy and more tailored help. That citizen money I also create new ways out of need and into work through qualification and further training. Heil also associates the citizen’s income with the expectation that it will strengthen cohesion in society and that debates will be “detoxified”.

The co-chair of the left, Janine Wissler, reiterated her party’s criticism of the planned regulations. The future standard rates are still “much too low” and not poverty-proof. “This is not a real reform of Hartz IV,” said Wissler in the Deutschlandfunk. She referred to the demands of the left for a minimum income of 1200 euros for everyone to guarantee a life above the poverty line. “We want to change this whole system,” said the party leader.







Criticism from AfD and Left Party

It is planned that on Friday first the Bundestag and then the Bundesrat will approve the draft law in the version that was changed by the conciliation procedure. Citizens’ income as the successor system to Hartz IV is scheduled to start on January 1, 2023. The main rules for the planned extended care for the unemployed in the job centers are to come into force on July 1st.

On Thursday, Heil put the citizens’ allowance in line with the completed minimum wage increase, tax relief and increases in housing and child benefits. “Those who want to work should be supported, those who can work must be given the opportunity in Germany,” he said.







AfD and Linke sharply criticized the plans. “The citizen money invites abuse and is a slap in the face to those who get up every day and earn their own income,” said AfD MP Ulrike Schielke-Ziesing.

Left-wing criticism aims in the opposite direction. “The conciliation process didn’t make the law better, it made it worse,” said her MP Gesine Lötzsch. She supported the demands of the parity social association, which had called for a standard rate increase to 725 euros. With the citizens’ allowance, the basic security for single people is to increase from 449 to 502 euros on January 1st.

“I was shocked by this coldness of the Union”

“It’s not just about increasing standard rates, which is correct because it’s about inflation compensation,” noted the FDP social expert Pascal Kober. “But above all it’s about more progress, more opportunities, more motivation.”

The CSU social expert Stephan Stracke said that the Union parliamentary group would probably agree to the citizen money draft on Friday. Stracke referred to the changes to the original draft that the Union had pushed through: “The exemption for breaches of duty is off the table.” As early as January, the unemployed could be subject to benefit cuts again if they do not apply for job offers, for example.

The Greens attacked the CDU and CSU. “I was just shocked by the coldness of the Union,” said her parliamentary group leader Andreas Audretsch. The Greens social expert Frank Bsirske spoke with a view to CDU leader Friedrich Merz and CSU leader Markus Söder of a “sleazy competition steeped in ignorance and lies, in which Messrs Merz and Söder have overthrown us with the AfD in the past few weeks”. The Union had already been accused several times in the past few days of having underpinned its sometimes fundamental criticism of Heil’s original citizen benefit plans with exaggerations and false details.