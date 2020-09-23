B.and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) has gone into quarantine because of the corona infection of a bodyguard. A first test on Wednesday was negative, said a spokeswoman for the Foreign Office. The ministry clarifies whether and to what extent other people are affected.

All those who might be affected would be contacted promptly, the spokeswoman said. The public health service will also clarify whether further measures may be necessary. The Federal Foreign Office did not provide any more detailed information on the Corona case from the member of the Maas personal protection command.

How long Maas will remain in quarantine and to what extent his work will be affected was initially unclear. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) also quarantined her vaccine doctor for two weeks in March because of a corona infection and had worked from home.