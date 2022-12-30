Home page politics

Heiko Mass did not give a single speech in the Bundestag in 2022. © picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Brita Pedersen

After leaving the federal government, Heiko Maas is only a member of the Bundestag. In 2022 he did not give a speech.

Berlin – Heiko Maas was Federal Minister of Justice under Chancellor Angela Merkel from 2013 to 2018 and then head of the Federal Foreign Office for more than three and a half years. After the 2021 federal election, he lost his post to Annalena Baerbock and has been a “simple” member of the Bundestag ever since. But on December 31, 2022 it will be over. Maas then resigns his seat in the Bundestag and then wants to work as a lawyer.

It became quiet around the SPD politician – in the truest sense of the word. Because Maas was not noticed in 2022. He did not give a single speech in the Bundestag, but he still collects full compensation. Since July 1, MPs have received compensation of 10,323.29 euros per month. There is also an expense allowance of 4,583.39 euros per month.

Heiko Maas will have zero seconds speaking time in 2022

While the compensation is subject to income tax, nothing has to be assigned to the state treasury for the expense allowance. However, the member of the Bundestag has to cover all expenses “which are incurred for the exercise of the mandate”. That is what the Members of Parliament Act says. This includes, for example, the expenses for the constituency office or the second place of residence in Berlin.

If you add up the items, you get 178,880.16 euros per year. As described, income tax is due on the compensation. Still, there’s plenty left over for someone who doesn’t even speak up in a year’s time. In 2021, Maas, who had once been ridiculed with a photo glitch, spoke 13 more times in plenary.

Heiko Maas is a member of two Bundestag committees

However, you have to know that MPs are not measured by their speaking time. It is not well received by the population if the German Bundestag is only a third full during debates. But that is only the half truth. Parliamentarians spend most of their time in committees.

In it, Bundestag decisions and draft laws are prepared. In 2022, Maas is a full member of the Committee on Housing, Urban Development, Building and Municipalities and a deputy member of the Committee on European Union Affairs. (mt)