There are state governments that reject higher broadcasting fees. The KEF fee commission is proposing an increase. State Secretary Heike Raab (SPD) says what follows from this.

Almost a year ago, the Broadcasting Commission held a closed meeting to reform public broadcasting. What of the decisions made there have been implemented so far?

We tackled three major thematic blocks in Deidesheim in January 2023. These are digitalization and strengthening quality, more efficient use of contribution funds and good governance. More than 35 meetings and several workshops have now been held at the specialist level and proposals have been developed. We also received a lot of input from the institutions, the KEF, but also from associations. So we have a wide range of considerations and ideas from which to draw our conclusions. We drew the first ones in Frankfurt am Main in October. There are also attempts by the broadcasters to implement the demands of the Broadcasting Commission. The creation of a common platform is making great progress. When it comes to the question of how more efficiency can be achieved, particularly through more cooperation in the institutions, the positions of the federal states are converging. In order to enforce good governance, two state treaties have already been ratified in 2023. But here too we have further considerations.