Construction company Heijmans takes over industry peer Van Wanrooij. Heijmans has reached an agreement on the purchase of the Brabant family business, which is worth 298 million euros. Both companies announced this on Wednesday morning a press statement.

According to Heijmans, the takeover will result in a turnover increase of more than 20 percent. Compared to last year, turnover is expected to increase to 2.2 billion euros. Heijmans expects to be able to double the number of new homes to be built through the takeover, from 15,000 to 29,000.

Heijmans takes over the project development activities, the construction company, the joinery factory and the building materials trade. All Van Wanrooij personnel will remain employed “while retaining employment”, according to Heijmans. Van Wanrooij employs 275 people. The acquisition is still awaiting approval from the Authority for Consumers and Markets.

Van Wanrooij is a construction company that develops new-build homes in North Brabant, Gelderland and Utrecht, among others. The family business was founded in 1969 in Geffen, Brabant. The head office is in Den Bosch.