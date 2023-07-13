In the 1980s, the anime series “Heidi, the girl from the Alps” became a television phenomenon in Mexico, capturing the hearts of children and adults alike. The story of the little orphan who lives in the Swiss mountains, along with her grandfather and her close friends, transmitted values ​​of friendship, love for nature and perseverance, which made her a favorite with the Mexican audience.

However, decades later, a fan determined to revive his childhood nostalgia and show his appreciation for the series ventured into unexpected territory. using artificial intelligencethis fan requested a system to create a trailer for “Heidi” adapted to a style live action. The result, however, was something that could disturb anyone’s sleep for several nights.

The trailer generated by the artificial intelligence showed a grotesque and creepy version of the iconic characters from “Heidi“. Their deformed faces, disproportionate eyes and disturbing expressions gave life to an adaptation that quickly went viral. The combination of the original innocence of the series with the disturbing aesthetic of the trailer generated a mixed reaction on social networks.

I’ve asked an AI to generate a trailer for a HEIDI movie and now I can never sleep again pic.twitter.com/8M9t726hrI — Karpi (@karpi) July 10, 2023

Although the adaptation live action generated by artificial intelligence A complete departure from the original spirit of the series and triggering fear rather than nostalgia, it was also a reminder of the lasting impact of “Heidi, the girl from the Alps” in popular culture. The series left a deep imprint on the collective memory of a generation and, in turn, inspired fans to express their creativity in unexpected ways.

Even though the haunting trailer may haunt some in their worst nightmares, there is no denying the power of “Heidi, the girl from the Alps” to transcend time and continue to generate conversation and passion among fans. The series continues to be a symbol of childhood for many Mexicans and a sign of the lasting impact anime can have on popular culture.

Via: deserted

Editor’s note: Ok, yes there are things that are scary… like the man kissing the goat or camel whatever the AI ​​wanted to represent. Everything else intrigues me, those cloud-cows and the dark scenes that indicate that the story has an interesting twist… maybe soon someone will ask the AI ​​to make the whole movie. Oh, before you complain, I’m talking about the impact in the eighties in Mexico that was when the series was broadcast, although in Japan its last episode was broadcast in 1974. There was also a live-action movie that premiered in 2015.