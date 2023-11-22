Heidi Klum without a bra at the Formula 1 weekend

The last Formula 1 weekend was spectacular on and off the track. Self Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc they received applause for their performances aboard their single-seater (first and second respectively on Red Bull and Ferrari with Sergio Perez to complete the podium), in the paddock and surrounding areas the fans were distracted by… other views.

The model and influencer, Veronika Rajek (also known for being a super fan of the NFL American football legend Tom Brady) turned heads with her breathtaking skimpy outfit. Not least Ivana Knollthe sexiest fan on the planet, a great protagonist in the last two football World Cups where she followed the exploits of her Croatia (second in Russia and third in Qatar) from the stands.

But between the two quarrels… a third queen appears. Indeed a true empress: Heidi Klum. The German super model at 50 is more beautiful than ever. She arrived in Las Vegas to attend the Formula 1 GP together with her husband and musician Tom Kaulitz (16 years younger than her, the two have been married since 2019), showed off a mischievous and spicy look on her sports weekend. And that missing bra under the jacket, with the pass hanging around the neck like a medallion, certainly didn’t escape the notice of her millions of fans spread across the planet… Score 10 and praise.

