German supermodel Heidi Klum stepped out in a black dress with cutouts

German supermodel, actress and TV presenter Heidi Klum attended the Emmy Awards party in an outfit that exposed her body. The corresponding footage was published by Daily Mail.

The 51-year-old model stepped out in a black, sleeveless, form-fitting dress with sequined cutouts all over. The outfit had a deep neckline that partially showed off her chest.

In addition, the star put on high-heeled shoes. She completed her look with hair styling and bright makeup.

Earlier in September, the Internet was delighted by Heidi Klum’s appearance during a walk. The model was captured by street photographers wearing a long black skirt with buttons and a white tight-fitting tank top with wide straps.