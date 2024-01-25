German supermodel, actress and TV presenter Heidi Klum starred in a revealing image. The corresponding publication appeared in her Instagram story. (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The 50-year-old fashion model tried on a denim jumpsuit with wide straps, decorated with a silver zipper along the stomach. The star unbuttoned the product in the neckline, partially showing off her breasts.

The stylists styled the celebrity's long blond hair and made up in neutral colors. She completed her look with sunglasses and chunky sparkly earrings.

Earlier in January, Heidi Klum showed a candid archival photo. She appeared in the frame in an unbuttoned white shirt, which she tucked into a tight skirt with a floral print.