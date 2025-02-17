The supermodel Heidi Klum He has always actively defended the naturalness of women’s beauty and has sometimes imposed on the canons dictates the industry. Given the criticism, who converts every October 31 into the focus of all social media eyes by the molds that breaks with their atypical and daring costumes, among which he already played once with his own old age, as well as with the Idea of ​​his own clones, Klum speaks and is sincere without fear about his own physique, because he considers himself little “shy in terms of my femininity.”

“I love to dress elegant, show my neckline, use miniskirts, high heels, beautiful stockings,” he said on an occasion in response to a question that questioned his stylistic choices to his more than 50 years. And free to do what he wants, in his social networks he shows his most careful side as his most natural image. Thus, the recognized Angel of Victoria’s Secret publishes photographs in her personal profile in which she looks natural without makeup, jewelry, or combed to be captured in her perfection by events of events and publications.

But if Heidi Klum has become a beauty icon, it has also been to share both his advice and what is usually hidden and what is not usual to speak in public. The current judge of ‘America’s Got Talent’ granted last week an interview for ‘Real Simple’ on the occasion of the presentation of her latest advertising project with a personal care brand and confessed without hesitation without her best saved defects. «I have hair on my chin and breasts; I would say that it is as long as my little finger, ”Franca acknowledged on his body hair.

«It’s like saying: ‘Where do you come from suddenly? You weren’t there yesterday. ‘ The one I have on my chin is hard; He clings with all his might. If I arrive with a clamp, when I take it out, it is a whole trunk! «It is curious what happens with age. Suddenly, you begin to grow hairs in several places, ”he expressed naturally to the effects he notices in his life of the years although his current image denotes that they do not pass through it.









For her, the advice that her mother gives her are her maximum on a day -to -day basis. «My mother said that you have to be happy with the person seen in the mirror; We live life with ourselves and, if we are not happy with ourselves, it is difficult to be happy with anything that happens outside us. I think our trust improves with age, ”he says about the importance of self -esteem at the time he lives, in which he is not critical of himself and aspires to reach 80 years as his mother has come. “Being positive and grateful every day I have” is also a way Heidi Klum has to speak personally.

Recently, the supermodel recognized in an interview how he lived the effects of the industry with its strict beauty canons. «They constantly weighed me and offered me pills to stop my appetite. I was super, thin and athletic, but was not enough, ”he recalled the pressure to which he was subjected. «He had always been a bit too happy and too curvilinear for the old fashion industry. I went to see many designers and, although it was very, very thin, they always told me that I was too fat for Parisian fashion, ”he told how things have changed today.