Without a shadow of a doubt Heidi Klum she is one of the most loved and respected models in the fashion world. On June 1, 2022, the showgirl performed 49 years old. Despite the passage of time, she never stops looking young. What is yours secret? To satisfy the most curious, she took care of it herself. Let’s find out together what it is.

Heidi Klum never ceases to amaze all her fans. Recently the model ended up in the center of the gossip. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip it was a declaration released by herself to her fans through social media.

Despite being 49 years old, the 1st June 2022, the famous model always sports one enviable physical shape and it is breathtakingly beautiful. However, there are many people who wonder what is his secret to maintaining what appears to be a ‘eternal youth.

In light of the numerous requests, Klum hasn’t thought twice about satisfying the most curious. In fact, to all those people who have asked her how she always keeps herself young, the showgirl replied with ironyThese were his words:

How can I stay young? I drink my own blood.

Heidi Klum: the love story with Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum is married to Tom Kaulitz. Despite the two having 17 years of differencethis factor has never been a problem for them relation. About this, the same model has released some statements: