In his long show business career, the so-called top model Heidi Klum has of course also tried solo singing – “Wonderland, wonderland, shining stars, jingle bells”, she sang catchy years ago to the melody of “Jingle Bells” and delivered one with her bell-like voice truly unforgettable Christmas moment.

On the other hand, Snoop Dogg, the rapper with the smallest eyes and heaviest cannabis use under the warm California sun, has always conjured the most stylish musical creations out of his well-trained lungs. With his unique mixture of self-mockery and stoner stoicism, Snoop Dogg even sang Roy Black’s hit “It’s nice to be on the world” in a commercial for mobile phone contracts – presumably in German.

And just for a mash-up of these two crazy songs, the collaboration between Snoop and, uh, High D would have been worth it: “Wonderland, wonderland, the world is beautiful”, so much forced good humor would really be a service in Corona Winter II been to humanity.

It came out a little different, but almost as good. With the title song of her new, approximately 187th season of “Germany’s next top model” Heidi Klum (48) has fulfilled her “dream of all dreams” – a song with Snoop Dogg (50). It’s not just that it always moves me to the core when older people keep their dreams and then also fulfill these dreams – you can also imagine the two of them as a congenial team in the tradition of classic slapstick duos.

The loafer relaxed to the point of lethargy and the aggressive-compulsive mood-monger, the rapper who raps as if he were parodying a rapper parody (“1, 2, 3, 4, let’s go”), and the model who in every shot in the video wearing a different glittery dress and snaking and squirming around her rap partner as he stands in front of a car, completely unimpressed.

“Chai Tea with Heidi” is the name of this cultural product, it was produced by Klum’s husband Tom Kaulitz – whereby “produced” here essentially means that the Tokio Hotel guitarist decorates the melody of Rod Stewart’s “Baby Jane” with an airhorn that triggers violent fantasies. Oh, how wonderful when people have principles, even if it’s only one principle, to do anything for money.