The German supermodel Heidi Klum (49) and her daughter Leni (19) do not care about the criticism of their joint lingerie shoot last year. Six months after the media storm, they share photos for a new billboard campaign, which again dominated the showbiz media on Thursday due to critical reactions. And that while it should be a festive day for Leni.

The internet was too small last fall when Heidi Klum, world-renowned as a model for decades, shared photos of herself and her daughter with her ten million Instagram followers. They were made for the Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi and also hung in Dutch shop windows. The photos collected hundreds of thousands of likes in a short time and all showbiz sites wrote about them.

The campaign revolved around celebrating the bond between mothers and daughters, Heidi said. While many fans loved seeing them like this, a different sentiment prevailed. Leni had been 18 for just five months and Heidi should never have allowed her to pose in lingerie for the world to see, many people noticed. It is downright 'wrong' if mother and daughter are scantily dressed together in front of the camera, it also sounded.



Others countered that there is nothing sexual about a photo shoot in your underwear and that people made the link to an incestuous atmosphere in their own heads. But it didn’t stop with social media posts. Heidi uses her daughter as a ‘set piece’ for her own gain, argued the well-known model Ulrika Jonsson in The Sun.

Opinion maker Maureen Callahan feared the consequences for Leni, who is still a student. “Would Heidi mind if her daughter . . . was damaged?” she signed up Daily Mail. “What kid wants to go back to college after posing incestuously with her mother?”

On billboards all over Germany

Heidi didn't respond, Leni said she was behind the shoot. But the most telling response comes this week, six months later: the two again shared underwear photos with their millions of followers on Wednesday, part of a new campaign. Heidi and Leni will be on billboards 'throughout Germany' and ask fans to photograph the posters.



“The perfect pair is back,” writes the brand, which receives almost unanimous negative reactions under the post on Thursday from people who hoped that Intimissimi had learned from the fuss. Leni herself receives praise on Instagram, but even now the discussion goes beyond social media.

Opinion maker Samantha Brick writes Thursday evening Daily Mail that Heidi has lost her ‘mother’s moral compass’ and fears that Leni will regret the photos later in life. The shoot proves that there are apparently “zero boundaries” when it comes to “making a living out of motherhood.” The hard column is due on Leni’s 19th birthday.

It is not the first time that well-known family members have been discredited because of alleged 'wrong' shoots. For example, sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid received criticism for a nude shoot they did together and Kim Kardashian removed a photo of herself with half-sister Kylie Jenner in the shower.

