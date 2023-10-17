Yesterday, Monday 16 October 2023, another episode of the Big Brother. During the live broadcast Heidi Kisses she became the protagonist of a heated confrontation with her father who was furious towards Massimiliano Varrese. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

During the episode of Big Brotherwhich aired Monday 16 October 2023, on father by Heidi Baci entered the most spied on house in Italy to have a comparison with his daughter. In detail, the man expressed his opinion opinion regarding his daughter’s association with Massimiliano Varrese.

According to the competitor’s father, the latter would have committed a crime mistake in dating a much older man:

I came here because I love you, you made us happy. After a while a very bad choice stunned us. Mum and I are devastated, she has raised an unnecessary fuss. Between you and a man older than me, we’re retiring soon. a dagger in the heart.

Subsequently, the person concerned made harsh remarks accusations towards Massimiliano Varrese. These were his words:

You seem like a different person to me. You haven’t been able to put up a wall with a person who presses you and puts you under stress. I am speechless. Mom doesn’t look at you anymore from that moment on. I’m here because I won’t let anyone treat my daughter badly or trample on your dignity.

Heidi Baci ends the story with Massimiliano Varrese

In light of these unexpected statements, Heidi Baci asked for her own apologies to his father. In the meantime, Alfonso Signorini has distanced himself from what Gieffina’s father declared. In any case, at the end of the discussion, Heidi made the decision to put a definitive point to history with Massimiliano Varrese.