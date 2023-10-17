During the episode of Big Brother aired Monday 16 October 2023, the father of Heidi Kisses he entered the most spied on house in Italy to talk to his daughter. However, after hurling harsh accusations at Massimiliano Varrese, the man refused a confrontation with the competitor.

In the episode of Big Brother aired on October 16, 2023, Alfonso Signorini dedicated ample space to the dynamics that were created between Heidi Baci and Massimiliano Varrese. The contestant received an unexpected surprise from her father who filmed his daughter live.

The comparison between Heidi Baci and her father

In detail, the man commented negatively on the attendance between Gieffina and Massimiliano Varrese. These were his words:

A very wrong choice stunned us, a stab in the heart. With a man older than us, who is about to retire. A person who put you under stress, who is older than me, mom doesn’t look at you anymore from that moment. I don’t allow anyone to treat my daughter badly and trample on your dignity. A person who got on you and ruined this whole game for you. I promised her that I’ll take you away from here tonight.

In light of these statements, Heidi has decided to close the history with Massimiliano after describing him as “dark and difficult”. Instead, Alfonso Signorini took the distances from what the man expressed:

That he treats his daughter violently is a lie.

At this point, the host proposed to Heidi’s father to support a comparison with Massimiliano to allow the latter to reply to accusations. In any case, the interested party refused the proposal and subsequently abandoned the house: