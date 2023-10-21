The farewell letter dedicated to Big Brother by Heidi Baci left everyone speechless: Here’s the reason why she left the reality show

With his sudden exit from the Big Brother house, Heidi Kisses it worried both viewers and competitors. What shocked everyone the most was how quickly everything happened.

To the point of not giving anyone the chance to say goodbye to their roommates. But, apparently, the girl who, together with Massimiliano Varresehe made viewers experience very romantic moments, he wrote a letter to his roommates.

Inside it, she wanted to list the reasons that pushed her to leave the house, making the decision immediately. Subsequently, you will find some parts of the letter that explain the girl’s reasons, although written to avoid creating further disturbances.

Heidi Baci, the farewell letter to the GF: “My family needed me”

The one written by Heidi Kisses, the now former Big Brother contestant who left the house after the confrontation with his father, is a very long and detailed letter. Inside it, he tried to calm the minds of his former roommates.

To best explain the reasons that pushed her to make this decision so suddenly, Alfonso Signorini wanted it to be listened to but read directly by their friend and former tenant.

The letter begins by saying: “Hi guys, after my sudden exit it is necessary to give you some explanations. In the last period inside the house I showed signs of hesitation, I was shaken and doubtful, and my parents lived with discomfort some vicissitudes of the last few days, especially my mother”.

The letter then continued, Heidi explains that she cannot go into detail about the reasons. She herself underlines her great regret for not having been able to hug and say goodbye to them, before leaving the reality show forever.

“I cannot go into detail and give you more information at this time, the situation is still delicate. I can only tell you that I understood my father’s gesture. I’m very sorry I wasn’t able to say goodbye, but at that moment it was the only right thing to do. In life there are priorities and my family needed me”.

Immediately after reading the letter, the host Alfonso Signorini decides to turn to Massimiliano Varrese, since the latter was not even mentioned after everything that happened between the two.

When Signorini asks what, in his opinion, the reasons are Massimiliano replies: “I think it’s still too early”. Meanwhile, Letizia and Vittorio, moved by the letter, confide in the host that: “Vittorio and I always think about the things Heidi did. Since she left, a piece of me has gone away.” Vittorio then adds: “They can only be happy with what was born between us.”