The meeting Heidenheim – Union Berlin of the Bundesliga, which takes place at Voith-Arena at 3:30 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Heidenheim – Union Berlin

Classification and statistics between Heidenheim – Union Berlin

Heidenheim comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



VfL Bochum



while Union Berlin played their last Bundesliga match against



Werder Bremen



. He Heidenheim currently occupies the position number 16 of the Bundesliga with 13 points, while their rival,

Union Berlinoccupies the place 12 with 16 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee's initial whistle.