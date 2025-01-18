























































































































The meeting Heidenheim – FC St Pauli of the Bundesliga, which takes place at Voith-Arena at 3:30 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

.

Heidenheim – FC St Pauli

Classification and statistics between Heidenheim – FC St Pauli

Heidenheim comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Werder Bremen



while FC St Pauli played their last Bundesliga match against



VfL Bochum



. He Heidenheim currently occupies the position number 16 of the Bundesliga with 14 points, while their rival,

FC St Paulioccupies the place 13 with 17 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee's initial whistle.