Follow the Bundesliga football match between Heidenheim and B. Mönchengladbach
The encounter Heidenheim – B. Mönchengladbach of the Bundesliga, which is disputed in Voith-Arena to the 15:30 hours can be seen live through
Dazn
and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.
Heidenheim – B. Mönchengladbach
Classification and statistics between Heidenheim – B. Mönchengladbach
Heidenheim arrives at the game after having faced the previous day at the
RB Leipzig
while B. Mönchengladbach played his last Bundesliga match against
FC Augsburg
. He Heidenheim Currently occupies the position number 17 of the Bundesliga with 15 points, while its rival, the
B. Mönchengladbachoccupies the Post 8 With 37 points.
The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the Bundesliga Day matches, the Heidenheim calendar, the B. Mönchengladbach calendar and the Bundesliga statistics. You can also consult the classification of the Bundesliga.
