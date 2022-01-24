Home page world

From: Vincent Bussow, Christian Stör

A man opens fire in the lecture hall of the University of Heidelberg. There are injured, a victim and the perpetrator are dead.

A gunman broke into a university lecture hall in Heidelberg with a long gun and shot around.

The perpetrator took his own life – four victims are known, one dies.

The Heidelberg police are planning a press conference at 7 p.m.

+++ 6.55 p.m.: The Lord Mayor of Heidelberg has reacted to the killing spree at the university in his city. The non-party Eckart Würzner said: “We are all shocked and appalled by the killing spree that took place today in Neuenheimer Feld. The heart of the science city of Heidelberg beats on this campus.”

The mayor also thanked the emergency services. Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann did the same. His thoughts are with the victims and local people, said the FDP politician. On Monday (01/24/2022) a man shot at people in a running lecture, killing a student and himself. Three other people were seriously injured.

Rampage in Heidelberg: man shoots student

+++ 4.30 p.m.: After the killing spree at the university in Heidelberg, a young woman succumbed to her serious injuries a few hours after the crime. The perpetrator shot her in the head, security sources said on Monday. The man shot himself with a gun while the lecture was running in a lecture hall at noon, the police said. There were three injured in addition to the young woman.

The man, who is said to have been a student himself, then fled into the open. He is said to have had a backpack with other weapons, the German Press Agency learned from the security circles. Accordingly, he is said to have shot himself. So far, the police have only confirmed that the perpetrator is dead.

+++ 3.48 p.m.: After the killing spree at the University of Heidelberg, a victim died of his serious injuries. The German press agency learned this on Monday from security circles.

Police officers examine a weapon on the premises of Heidelberg University. © Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

Update from Monday, January 24th, 2022, 3:40 p.m.: In a press release, the Mannheim police headquarters confirmed that the perpetrator had entered the lecture hall of the University of Heidelberg with a long gun and shot around. He injured four people, some seriously. He then fled to the outside area.

According to police information, the perpetrator is dead. It is assumed that the perpetrator was a single perpetrator and that there is no longer any danger. A press conference is planned for Monday afternoon (01/24/2022) around 7:00 p.m.

Heidelberg: rampage on university campus with several injuries – attacker dead after attack in lecture hall

First report from Monday, January 24th, 2022, 2:20 p.m.: Heidelberg – There has been a killing spree on the premises of Heidelberg University. A lone perpetrator injured several people in a lecture hall with a long gun on Monday afternoon, the police said. The perpetrator is now dead.

The police are with a large contingent on the premises of Heidelberg University. © R.Priebe//Pr-Video/dpa

Neuenheimer Feld is a new development area. There are, among other things, the botanical garden and parts of the university hospital. A police spokesman told Welt that after the killing spree in a university lecture hall in Neuenheimer Feld, a single perpetrator was assumed. The spokesman did not say whether the perpetrator was a student.

Heidelberg: Targeted attack or killing spree?

As the dpa news agency reported, the attack was a killing spree. However, there is still no official confirmation that the perpetrator chose his victims at random. According to Heidelberg24, the Heidelberg university campus remains largely closed*.

According to dpa information, four people were injured in the killing spree. According to security sources, one of the victims was fatally injured when the shots were fired in the university lecture hall.

Heidelberg rampage: perpetrator is said to have shot himself

According to dpa information, the gunman himself is said to have been a student, but this has not yet been officially confirmed. According to the first findings, the man who shot himself in a university lecture hall on Monday afternoon had no political or religious motives, according to security circles. He had several long guns with him and is said to have finally shot himself.

Details were not initially known. The police asked motorists to drive around the site so that rescue workers can drive freely. (red/dpa/afp)