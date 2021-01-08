At the beginning of the season, the disembarkation of Adam Szalai caused an uprising for the team of the 1. FSV Mainz 05, as a result of which the then coach Achim Beierlorzer had to take his hat off. In the meantime, however, Beierlorzer’s successor is history and the people of Mainz are once again in a state of upheaval. Returning Christian Heidel speaks of a “reset” – also with regard to Szalai.
The Hungarian striker already played for Mainz from 2010 to 2013, before joining the current table-17 again in summer 2019. connected. The arguments about his person at the beginning of the current season should now be finally concluded.
The coach decides – Szalai wants to go to the EM
“The story is completely ticked off for us. We press the absolute reset button here, Adam is part of our squad,” said sports director Heidel opposite the picture. The fact that Szalai was on the field together with the new coach Bo Svensson a decade ago could be an advantage for the 33-year-old.
“Sure, the first advisors are already calling me. But Bo Svensson will first get a more detailed overview of the squad step by step, get to know the players better – then we’ll see”, said Heidel. But Szalai is hoping for an EM nomination for Hungary and, according to the picture want to bite through until his contract expires next summer in Mainz.
