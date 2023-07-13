DGermany’s first head of government of a federal state is dead. The social democrat Heide Simonis, until 2005 prime minister in Schleswig-Holstein, died on Wednesday, a few days after her 80th birthday, at home in Kiel, according to SPD state leader Serpil Midyatli.

Politicians and parties reacted to the news of death with sadness and great respect. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) recognized Simonis as a role model for many in politics. “With her assertive manner, she convinced me as a young member of the Bundestag – including me,” wrote Scholz on Twitter.

Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens), who comes from Schleswig-Holstein, told the German Press Agency, “Heide Simonis made history as the first female Prime Minister, as a representative of my state, she was an icon”. The fact that Simonis was missing a vote in her planned re-election as prime minister in 2005 was a heavy blow for her. Nevertheless, he always experienced Simonis as a strong, charismatic woman afterwards. “She never lost her humor, her wit and her directness.”

Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) said, “I mourn the loss of a great politician and a passionate woman from Schleswig-Holstein”. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family. Heide Simonis made Schleswig-Holstein even more lovable with her personality, her commitment, her humanity and her straightforwardness.

Former Schleswig-Holstein Prime Minister Björn Engholm (SPD) spoke of a great loss. “Heide Simonis was one of the most outstanding women in post-war German politics,” the 83-year-old told the “Lübecker Nachrichten” (Thursday edition). “She had professional competence, an incredible sense of humor and tremendous power of speech.” In her time, Simonis was far superior to all men who were skeptical of her, said Engholm.







Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier described Simonis as an outstanding political personality. Steinmeier wrote in a letter of condolence on Wednesday that she shaped democracy far beyond the borders of Schleswig-Holstein. “What distinguished her as head of state of Schleswig-Holstein was her professional competence and her political talent, but also her humanity and empathy.”

According to the Federal President’s Office, Steinmeier wrote that it was always important to Simonis to be there for all those who had it harder in life than others. Even after the end of her term of office, she did not retire, but continued to volunteer for a long time despite her serious illness. “In doing so, she encouraged many people to take responsibility themselves, to be there for others and to work for the community.”

Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki praised Simonis as a strong personality, a great prime minister, an extraordinary social democrat and a friend. With her many years of political work, she shaped Schleswig-Holstein and significantly increased the state’s weight in federal politics.







On the occasion of Simonis’ death, Schleswig-Holstein’s Interior Minister Sabine Sütterlin-Waack (CDU) ordered half-mast flags to be displayed in the official buildings of all authorities and departments in the state on Thursday and Friday.