The project has been in development for years. Finally, the BMW iX5 Hydrogen is coming.

It is mainly battery electric that reigns supreme within the model range of the car manufacturers. But you know the saying ‘betting on two horses’. In other words, spreading risk. Throwing all the balls at the electric car with a battery pack could turn out to be problematic.

That is why the car brands look beyond their noses. Porsche, for example, is busy with synthetic fuels, while BMW and Mercedes-Benz are doing a lot of research into hydrogen-powered cars. You can soon go to BMW to buy a hydrogen-powered X5. The green light has now been given for the production of the BMW iX5 Hydrogen.

The model has been under development at BMW for four years. It is not the case that you can configure your iX5 at the dealer next week, but things are moving forward. The model enters the next and perhaps the most important testing phase: namely the field tests. Several dozen copies of the BMW iX5 Hydrogen are produced. With these cars, BMW will conduct all kinds of tests all over the world to see how the hydrogen car performs.

This means that final consumer production for the BMW on hydrogen is finally in sight. The BMW iX5 Hydrogen delivers a system power of 401 hp and 720 Nm of torque. You can drive a maximum of 504 kilometers on a full tank, according to the WLTP figures. With a full battery, a top speed of 205 km/h is possible, in other cases the top is 185 km/h.

The powertrain has two hydrogen tanks of 6 kilograms. Filling these tanks takes about three to four minutes. Comparable to refueling a car on petrol or diesel with a large liter capacity.

BMW wants to eventually turn the iX5 Hydrogen into a real product. The hydrogen cars of the brand must be sold alongside the battery electric models. For example, in areas where an electric car is not at all logical due to a restrictive infrastructure. Of course, there must be hydrogen filling stations, otherwise you will still have no use for it.

