Jeddah (dpa)

A news report stated today that the Egyptian star Ahmed Hegazy, defender of the first football team at the Saudi Al-Ittihad club, was absent from training yesterday, Monday, for the second day in a row.

Hijazi will be absent due to his suffering from muscle pain, to confuse the accounts of Portuguese coach Nuno Santo before the “El Clasico” match scheduled against Al-Nasr the day after tomorrow, “Thursday”, in the twentieth stage of the Saudi Roshen League.

And Saudi newspapers stated that Hegazy will undergo x-rays on the site of his injury, which he was exposed to in the last Gulf confrontation, which will determine his participation in group training today or tomorrow, before the El Clasico match.

Sources revealed that Nuno Santo is seeking to prepare the left-back player, Zakaria Hawsawi, to participate mainly in front of Al-Nasr, after the coach seated him as a reserve in the last Gulf confrontation, in order to avoid a recurrence of his injury that he suffered during the Saudi Super Cup final.