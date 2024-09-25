Home World

From: Teresa Toth

A lifeguard in Italy is fined after a rescue operation. The reasoning behind this is incomprehensible.

Venice – A day at the beach in Italy ended in shock for a 70-year-old woman. While swimming in the sea in Cavallino-Treporti, a municipality in Venice, she unexpectedly got into trouble. Fortunately, a lifeguard was on hand who immediately jumped into the water and saved the woman. However, instead of receiving recognition, the lifesaver was fined.

Lifeguards are supposed to save people who get into trouble in the water. It is rather unusual for them to be punished for this. © Michael Kri/imago

Lifeguard from Italy stunned by punishment – ​​“Slap in the face”

The harbour master’s office of Cavallino-Treporti imposed a fine of 1,032 euros on Saverio Amato – because he allegedly did not inform the coast guard about the situation in time. For Amato, this is absolutely incomprehensible. “Almost my entire salary, a moral slap in the face,” said the 44-year-old in an interview with the Italian news portal The Venetian CorriereMeanwhile, locals and holidaymakers on a beach in Liguria are horrified by an “unprecedented phenomenon”.

Amato reported that the woman was fighting for her life in the water, so he acted quickly and brought her to shore. He then called the emergency services and supported the emergency services upon their arrival until the 70-year-old was flown to a hospital by helicopter. For Amato, this was actually a routine task: he was even awarded for his confident actions for a similar rescue operation on the beach in Veneto in 2021. But not this time.

Harbour guards have often caused problems for lifeguards in Italy

After the incident, other lifeguards in Italy showed solidarity with Amato. According to The Gazette the lifeguard should have informed the port guard immediately after the incident. “It was a life-threatening situation and my first thought was to save the woman’s life, not to do paperwork,” Amato said in an interview, defending the delay. However, the port guard did not respond to his reasons and insisted on the fine of over 1,032 euros “for missing documents.”

After the incident, many lifeguards expressed their solidarity with Amato. There have already been several complaints that the port guard is imposing disproportionate fines on the lifeguards. In August, the lifeguards even threatened to go on strike. “We must work together and not be enemies,” stressed Amato. A strike was also threatened on a beach in the Apulia region, but for different reasons.

Amato plans to appeal against the fine. However, he does not want to accept any financial support. “The tourist’s daughter offered to pay, but I refused: a question of principle,” explained the 44-year-old. The rescued tourist and her family thanked Amato after the incident and showed solidarity with him and his colleagues. Amato is sure that he acted correctly: “If I were to go back, I would repeat what I did a thousand times.” (tt)