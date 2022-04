Silvan Hefti (24 years old) in action at the Bentegodi in Verona chased by Giovanni Simeone (26)

Genoa – It was the first purchase of the 777 Partners era and probably the best for quality and continuity of performance. Silvan Hefti, Swiss right-back born in 1997, entered Italian football like a high-speed train. A red and blue arrow that is always punctual, preciseeven when, see the match against Verona, the team’s performance was below average.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS