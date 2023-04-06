Alliance Healthcare, one of the largest pharmaceutical distributors in Spain, suffered a computer attack last month. The hacker destroyed the entire company system, from the website, which is now up and running again, to order orders.

In order to continue supplying medicines to pharmacies without problems, they turned to the Murcian company Hefame.

The mission of this temporary assistance was to “ensure the supply of medicines in pharmacies” while their software was down, blocking everything. Through this union they prevented the lack of medical products from being a problem for the citizen.

The attacked firm highlights that “the collaboration” was punctual and “for the time strictly necessary” to “ensure the supply of medicines to pharmacies”

According to the Alliance, “this initiative put a clear focus on ensuring people’s access to healthcare,” regardless of the delicate situation the company was going through at the time.

Today, each company is focused on its sales, already individually. From the company affected by the hacker they emphasize that “Hefame and Alliance Healthcare collaborate in a timely manner.” And they emphasize that it was “for the time strictly necessary, during the interruption.”

similar attacks



The company, originally from Cartagena, is the second most important private company in the Region according to its level of billing. It is also in the ranking of the three pharmaceutical distribution companies in Spain.

They receive more than 60,000 orders a day. In order to supply them, they have a warehouse, located in Santomera, which has facilities of almost 30,000 square meters.

Its more than 1,000 workers, half of whom are in Murcia, had to make an extra effort during those days to be able to carry out the Alliance orders.

Two weeks earlier, the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona suffered another major virtual attack. This case led to the cancellation of some 3,000 medical appointments.

In June in Switzerland, the pharmaceutical giant Novartis was also attacked by a group of computer criminals specialized in reselling stolen data. However, both pharmaceutical companies affirm that they have not stolen sensitive data.

In the Region at the beginning of the year, the Cartagena City Council denounced the hacking of its YouTube channel, in which they posted local content and broadcast municipal plenary sessions. The impersonators impersonated them or and modified the access codes to the account.