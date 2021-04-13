The municipality of Santomera and the Hefame Group celebrate their silver anniversary. It is now 25 years since the Hermandad Farmacéutica del Mediterráneo cooperative, founded in Murcia in the 1950s as a wholesale distributor for the sector, inaugurated its current facilities on the Abanilla road, at the foot of the Mediterranean highway. Exactly, on April 26, 1996, it carried out the transfer of its equipment from its old capital headquarters, in Infante, to the new location. This is how THE TRUTH echoed the following day, although information about this project had been published for years before, as well as many other achievements of this reference company in the Region.

Its figures confirm that it has become the first Murcian company in terms of turnover, with 1,411 million euros in 2020, reaching 11.03% of its share of the total pharmaceutical distribution market in Spain. In fact, it is among the first three companies in the national ‘ranking’ of the sector, with more than a thousand workers – half in its central warehouse -, where it manages 10.2 million daily units of products in ‘stock’. A 28,900 square meter facility that is the largest drug depot in Europe.

In the edition of the newspaper of April 3, 1993, three years before the landing on Santomeran soil, the news was advanced that “the Pharmaceutical Brotherhood will invest 1,500 million pesetas in the municipality.” The then mayor, Pedro Campillo, promoted the requalification of the land to attract this important investment. And it is that this company has never stopped growing, with constant technological bets, innovation and territorial expansion.