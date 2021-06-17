Grupo Hefame has just started the tests of its second regulatory center, the pharmaceutical distribution warehouse with the largest capacity in the country, in Riba-roja, Valencia, and whose inauguration, foreseeably in the last quarter of the year, will mark “a milestone” in the history of the cooperative. The president and CEO of Hefame, Enrique Ayuso and Javier López, presented the new facilities to the media this Thursday, in which they have invested more than 23 million euros.

The general director, Javier López, explained that the regulatory center, which has been built on a 20,000 square meter plot, has a constructed area of ​​18,000 square meters and 18 meters high, which is a difference from the industry average and gives it a significantly higher storage capacity. In addition, it has another 10,000 square meters of land for future extensions. López explained that the warehouse has automatisms that allow it to prepare almost 95 percent of the units automatically and semi-automatically, which places it at the level of the most advanced in Europe, and will manage a stock of more than 40,000 references. This center will be mainly in charge of distribution in the northern part of the Mediterranean Arc, while the Santomera headquarters will be in charge of the southern area, Andalusia and central Spain.

In addition, it has the capacity to store more than 12,000 pallets and 80,000 boxes at source and can prepare more than 600,000 units daily. Will have capacity also to serve more than 100 routes and serve more than 2,300 pharmacies. Hefame is the leader in the Valencian Community and is the third largest distribution group nationwide.

The president of the cooperative, Enrique Ayuso, for his part, recalled the new strategies of the company for the coming years, and the five axes of the new plan: sustainable growth, advanced digital transformation, corporate social responsibility, promotion of the own brand and diversification. He explained that growing sustainably will allow Hefame to be closer to the partner, offer better service, be more efficient with logistics and more respectful of the environment, and indicated that the choice of Riba-roja for its second regulatory center is determined by its strategic location.

Ayuso showed his “pride” for this “milestone” of the Hefame Group, which currently has more than 1,000 workers and serves 5,500 pharmacies, which allows them to be in third place in the national ranking of pharmaceutical distribution, with the 11.03% market share. Its turnover reached 1,411 million euros last year.

“We are in a very changing environment, from month to month, and we are capable of adapting at all times,” he said. He also stressed the group’s commitment to reducing the carbon footprint and self-consumption with renewable energies by 40%.