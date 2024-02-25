Relegation is getting closer for FC Volendam. In a season full of administrative chaos, things on the field are nothing to write home about. Tonight Heerenveen was too strong for the bottom line with 0-4 thanks to goals from Pelle van Amersfoort, Simon Olsson and Thom Haye.
25-02-24, 22:17
