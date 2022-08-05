The first Eredivisie match of the season, between sc Heerenveen and Sparta, ended in a draw. Both teams failed to score in a disappointing game with little danger of goal, so that the match in the Abe Lenstra Stadium ended as it started: 0-0. Sparta chased victory in the final phase of the match, but Heerenveen remained on their feet without too much trouble.

Both teams had started the new season with many changes. Sparta strengthened itself with former international Jonathan de Guzman, who graced his return in the Eredivisie with a good match in the Rotterdam midfield. Goalkeeper Nick Olij, defender Mike Eerdhuijzen and attackers Jason Lokilo and Tobias Lauritsen also made their debut for Sparta. At Heerenveen, two debutants appeared at the kick-off with goalkeeper Andries Noppert and Mats Köhlert. The trainer Kees van Wonderen, who came over from Go Ahead Eagles, led the Frisians for the first time.

On Saturday, the Eredivisie continues with four games. Fortuna Sittard will take on national champions Ajax in-house, SC Cambuur will play against the newly promoted Excelsior; PSV receives FC Emmen and RKC Waalwijk plays against FC Utrecht. The remaining games of the first round will be played on Sunday.