The city and the University of Breslau as well as the Silesian Salon award Christoph von Marschall, the diplomatic correspondent of the editor-in-chief of the Tagesspiegel, the “Princess Hedwig of Silesia Prize” for his contribution to German-Polish understanding.

The award will be presented at the opening of the university’s academic year on October 1st. It honors one German and one Polish personality who “have been committed to deepening peaceful German-Polish relations for years.” The 2020 Polish co-winner is the long-time mayor of Wroclaw, Rafal Dutkiewicz.

Von Marschall studied in Cracow in 1983/84 and did his doctorate on Polish history. Since 1991 he has been reporting in the Tagesspiegel on politics, economy, history, culture and society in Poland, bilateral relations and Polish life in Berlin.

In the conflicts between the national-conservative PiS government with the EU and with Germany over migration, energy policy and other issues, he tries to make Polish points of view understandable to Germans.

Previous winners include heads of government such as Helmut Kohl, Tadeusz Mazowiecki and Jerzy Buzek, political figures such as Rita Süssmuth, Wladyslaw Bartoszewski and Bishop Alfons Nossol, scientists such as Gesine Schwan, Karl Dedecius and Norman Davies and artists such as Kurt and Tadeusz Rozewicz.