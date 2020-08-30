Hedging Many Helsinki residents don’t care about the mask recommendation, HS asked why – “Korona doesn’t care about me,” says Jaakko Järvinen

Despite the Department of Health and Welfare’s face mask recommendation, only about 20 to 30 percent of public transport passengers wear a mask. HS toured the center of Helsinki to ask people if they wear a mask and why – or why not.

“Corona fading is not necessary, Korona does not care about me. ”

Among other things, this is how the people of Helsinki explained to HS why they do not wear a mask. HS set out to ask passengers for reasons for either using the mask or not using it.

Congested trains, buses and subway cars are known to be a potential risk area for coronavirus infection. Therefore, the Department of Health and Welfare recommendthat they use masks. Despite this VR and HSL will evaluate over the weekendthat only about 20-30% of passengers wear a mask.

Jaakko Järvi is not worried about the coronavirus pandemic.

Jaakko Järvinen, not going to wear a mask on the train

“I guess no disease will come to me. Or I think that if it comes then there will be. Korona doesn’t care about me.

I sometimes when I visited the doctor had to use a face mask, and the mask felt uncomfortable. I wouldn’t wear a mask even if there came a mask compulsion.

I have no opinion on the mask recommendation. None of my acquaintances wear a mask and no one has had a crown. I don’t feel the social pressure to wear face masks. It seems to me that people who wear masks are avoided. ”

According to Vili Arraste, it is not necessary to use a face mask in Finland.

Vili Arraste, does not use the mask

“I’m going to take the train to Oulunkylä, and I do not intend to use the mask. Using the facial masks feel pretty uncomfortable, and I think that such a koronahössötys is not necessary.

I don’t put on a mask unless I’m absolutely forced to. Maybe then I will use it if required by law.

Quite a few of my acquaintances use face masks. Some are used by public transport. In my opinion, it is not necessary to use a mask in Finland. ”

Anneli Jääskeläinen has cloth masks in her bag in case the train is congested.

Anneli Jääskeläinen, use the mask as appropriate.

“I have asthma and wearing a mask feels uncomfortable. I have tried to evade those situations and places where you would need to use a mask. I live in Katajanokka and can largely walk from one place to another.

Now I’m stepping into the Pine Ridge consuming the train. I have cloth masks with me, but if there’s room on the train, I’m not going to wear a mask. I booked a train to a place that is a bit off the beaten track. However, if there is congestion, then I will put on a mask.

I consider the mask recommendation a good thing. No one knows how bad the disease is. ”

Johanna Mannila put on a mask on her way to Kirkkonummi train.

Johanna Mannila, wore a mask on a commuter train

“I always wear a mask on a long-distance bus, train and tram. However, on internal buses, I act according to the situation. If there are only a couple of people on the bus, it feels pretty pointless to put a mask on your face.

I don’t pay much attention to whether others wear a mask. However, it feels very strange to see a lone jogger running by the sea in a sea breeze with a mask on his face. ”

Carl-Axel Schauman and Tiina Schauman said they would put the masks on their faces as soon as they board the Kokkola train.

Carl-Axel Schauman and Tiina Schauman, considered using a mask on the Kokkola train

“We used masks in Helsinki’s public transport. On the train trip to Kokkola, we are going to use masks only if there are a lot of people on the train.

There were some masks in Helsinki. The hotel reminded me that more masks could have been used. Everyone should take their own responsibility and wear a mask in situations where they come into contact with others. ”

Celal Alperen Kumcu said he will introduce the new mask as soon as it is completed.

Celal Alperen Kumcu, did not wear a mask on the subway

“I used the mask earlier in the spring even before the authorities recommended it. I’m going to start again as soon as Mom gets my new mask ready.

I believe that masks at least slow down the spread of coronavirus infections. It would be selfish not to use a mask in situations where they can be helpful.

However, many do not seem to think the same way. People are relaxing now, but if the situation gets worse, as it seems, yes many should. ”

Julius Kittilä always uses the mask when moving on public transport.

Julius Kittilä, wore a mask on the subway

“Using a mask is a sensible way. I want to follow the recommendation so that others understand that it is important. That’s why I always wear a mask when traveling on public transportation.

I also pay attention to whether fellow passengers wear a mask. The people of Helsinki follow the recommendation quite well, even though people on the trains may seem indifferent. ”

Marja-Inkeri Ruoppa from Vuosaari would like to see more metro passengers wearing a mask.

Marja-Inkeri Ruoppa, wore a mask on the subway

“I don’t wear a mask on the streets, but I do on public transport.

Yes, using this feels boring. My nose is shaped like the mask not getting close to my face, and my glasses are foggy all the time.

I am calm about the coronavirus situation. The second wave is probably coming, nothing can be done about it. But I’m still not afraid.

I might think that there should be a mask even then. ”