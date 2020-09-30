Hedging In Helsinki, sports clubs instruct their members to use masks: “I hope that the mask recommendation will avoid closing the halls”

Top gymnast Maija Leinonen is pleased that the recommendation was expanded.

In the metropolitan area the mask recommendation is now also valid at exercise sites.

The Department of Health and Welfare (THL) recommends that people use masks during the acceleration phase of the corona epidemic to wear masks indoors where close contact cannot always be avoided.

THL recommends the use of the mask, for example, in sports and sports facilities, as well as in swimming pools, spas and saunas.

In all of the above locations, masks should at least be worn in public areas and dressing areas.

What does the extended recommendation mean in practice for sports venues in the Helsinki metropolitan area?

Some clubs have previously instructed their members on the use of masks and some are implementing the recommendations now.

Helsinki President of the Figure Skating Academy Maiju Laaksonen says the club has used a face mask recommendation for people over the age of 15 in the common areas of ice rinks, changing rooms and when moving on and off the ice.

“We have urged parents to wear masks but also to avoid staying in ice rink facilities if it is not necessary,” says Maiju Laaksonen.

The company has therefore used guidelines that correspond to THL’s extended face mask recommendation.

During Monday’s exercises, all adults in the club wore face masks. On ice, skaters have been without face masks, but on ice they have been able to maintain good safety distances.

“We are now checking that our guidelines are definitely up to date. Our latest instructions came during the weekend, ”says Laaksonen.

I’m at work Kisahalli is the most important sports venue in Helsinki for multi-club scaffolding gymnasts. Finland’s top and novice gymnasts meet in the gymnasium’s scaffolding gym.

At the European Championships and World Championships Maija Leinosen according to him, the increase in the use of face masks has not been noticed recently in Kisahalli.

“I think it’s good that the recommendation is tightened when there are a lot more infections,” says Leinonen.

Maija Leinonen­

Leinonen says that he has received a message from his club STVK that a mask should be used in the changing rooms and in the common areas of the halls. Coaches have been instructed to wear a mask.

“In the exercise itself, it is impossible to practice with a mask. I wear a mask when I go to the locker room or public restrooms. ”

STVK’s CEO Hannu Sipilän according to Kisahalli’s strict discipline also helps maintain safety distances.

“In the scaffolding area, people learn to stay in their own group from an early age. It is not possible to keep safety distances between one’s own group all the time, but it is possible between groups, ”says Sipilä.

“I hope the mask recommendation avoids closing the halls.”

Sports Hall Company Arena Center has three large indoor halls in Helsinki, located in Myllypuro, Ruskeasuo and Hakaniemi.

In Helsinki, the floorball hobby is strongly focused on the halls of the Arena Center, where futsal is also played.

CEO of Arena Center Oy Petteri Bergman According to the Arena Center halls, numerous measures have been introduced to make the use of the premises safe.

Petteri Bergman­

For example, the halls have non-contact dispensers for hand dispensing, the fan dryers have been removed from the toilets, the saunas have been disabled, the staff is recommended to use face masks and the cash registers have plexiglasses to protect the staff.

According to Bergman, masks are coming to customers for sale at an affordable price.

“We know that exercise is important for health and well-being. There is hardly a quick solution to the corona epidemic. The sports community must create a healthy framework for this situation, ”says Petteri Bergman.

“If THL and the authorities see that the extended face mask recommendation will help control the epidemic, we are definitely involved in recommending it. We are carrying our own pile of cards so that we can act in this current situation. ”