by Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian demand for coffee is expected to close fiscal year 2021/22 in June with the first annual drop in at least ten years, with an economic slowdown and skyrocketing prices reducing the consumption of the traditional coffee in the country, which is the second global consumer, evaluated a study by hEDGEpoint Global Markets.

“In a year that combines substantial losses in the minimum wage due to high rates of inflation, together with sluggish economic activity and rising prices for the final consumer, demand should register negative impacts”, said analyst Natália Gandolphi, in a study obtained exclusively. by Reuters.

The specialist in the risk management and hedging company of agricultural and energy commodities estimated a 4% drop in domestic demand in Brazil, to 21.5 million bags of 60 kg, in the year between July 2021 and June 2022.

The survey was released after the Brazilian Coffee Industry Association (Abic) published an estimate of growth in coffee consumption in the country of 1.7% in the period between November 2020 and October 2021, last week.

But the hEDGEpoint analyst pointed out that in the period evaluated by Abic, the most needy consumers had emergency aid from the government, which was important for the population to maintain the consumption pattern.

The expert noted that the aid is being considered for 2022, with a new “layout”, but it has not yet been released.

“Thus, our projection is in line with this scenario: lower economic growth, minimum wage hampered by inflation and lack of government assistance to support purchasing power – all with rising prices.”

Although Abic presented a more resilient consumption scenario, the association itself admitted a challenging situation, with the industry readjusting the price by 52% between December 2020 and December 2021. Only part of the increase in raw material was passed on, which soared 155% after a smaller harvest due to drought in 2021 and frosts, which reduced the potential for 2022 crop.

For the new fiscal year, between July 2022 and June 2023, hEDGEpoint expects a recovery in the level of consumption in Brazil – which lags behind the US among the largest global consumers –, albeit to levels below those seen in 2020/21 (22.4 million bags) if the economic situation continues to deteriorate in 2023.

