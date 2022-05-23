The Peruvian filmmaker Heddy Honigmann passed away on Saturday, May 21 at the age of 70 in the Netherlands. due to multiple sclerosis and cancer.

As reported, her family informed the Dutch agency ANP of the death of the renowned filmmaker, who leaves as a legacy various documentaries that have earned her several awards.

Honigmann studied at the Experimental Center for Cinematography in Rome. In the 1970s, she settled in the Netherlands, her husband’s place of origin and where she produced most of her work.

Metal and Melancholia by Heddy Honigmann

His film career brings together nearly 40 titles. Among these stand out: “Au revoir” (1995), “Mind shadows” (1987), “Metal and melancholy” (1993), “Crazy” (1999), “Food for love” (2004), “Forever” (2006 ) and “Oblivion” (2008).

His work has been recognized with more than two dozen film awards, including the Golden Calf at the Netherlands Film Festival twice: in 2000, for “Crazy”; and, in 2008, for “Forever”.

In 2013, this festival awarded him the Living Legend Award for his career. And, in 2016, she was awarded by the Prince Bernhard Culture Fund of the Netherlands for her contribution to the culture of that country.

Honigmann continued to work and, in 2021, saw the light of his latest documentary, “There is no path”, with which he returned to his native Peru to speak with family members and people who had appeared in previous works.